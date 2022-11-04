WASHINGTON. - Winter weather is rolling into the region this weekend. Before you travel, you'll want to take a look at mountain pass conditions.
If you plan to travel, remember to give crews plenty of space to work on roads.
Last updated: Nov. 4 at 8:45 a.m.
SNOQUALMIE PASS: The roadway is bare but wet with some standing water, snow and slush in places. Traction tires advised and oversize vehicles are prohibited. Expect delays. For current conditions, click here.
STEVENS PASS: Roadway is bare and wet. Traction tires are advised and oversized vehicles are prohibited. For current conditions, click here.
BLEWETT PASS: Snow, slush and ice are on the roadway. Traction tires advised and oversize vehicles are prohibited. For current conditions, click here.
FOURTH OF JULY SUMMIT PASS: Snow and slush are on the roadway causing slick conditions. Use caution when driving. For current conditions, click here.
LOOKOUT PASS: Snow and slush are on the roadway causing extremely slick conditions. Watch for ice patches. For current conditions, click here.
LOLO PASS: Compact snow and ice on the roadway are causing extremely slick conditions. For current conditions, click here.