MALDEN, Wash - New photos and video are showing just how much destruction is in the town of Malden.
On Tuesday morning, the Whitman County Sheriff's Office flew a drone over the town and took pictures of the destruction.
The town is marked by large charred sections. Lingering smoke was still visible in the air.
On Monday afternoon, the Babbs Road Fire traveled south toward Malden destroying 80 percent of the town.
The Whitman County Sheriff's Office said the fire was fueled by strong winds, timber and dry fields.
In the town, the Fire Station, Post Office, City Hall/Library and other prominent buildings have been completely burned to the ground.
