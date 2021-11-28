SPOKANE, WA - As winter creeps closer and the cold starts to nip at your fingers and toes, you might find yourself doubling your socks, bundling up with a hat and scarf, or settling in with a thick blanket and a warm cup of tea. There are a lot of ways to get cozy this holiday season, including tucking up near the warm glow of a fire.
But before folks gather around the fireplace hot cocoa in hand, it's good to brush up on your fire safety practices!
It's that time of year again, to start lighting up the electric, gas, or wood fireplace. Although some options are safer, as gas prices skyrocket, we may see more folks turn to the traditional wood fire to get cozy this winter season.
"Especially around the holidays, that smell of a fireplace is something that a lot of us really miss, and we enjoy that type of heat. But what we know about heating our homes with wood is that it can be dangerous," Spokane Fire Chief, Brian Schaeffer, warned.
How dangerous, you ask?
"There are about 10,000 fires across the country that are directly attributed during this time of year to fireplaces. Whether an improperly installed fireplace or an improperly maintained fireplace," he said.
According to the National Fire Protection Association
, half of all residential heating fires occur in December, January, and February, making it an especially dangerous time for both firefighters and home dwellers.
So before you spark it up, there are some safe fire practices that you need to follow.
"The types of fires we see related to fireplaces are normally at the very beginning of the season where people haven't taken the time to prepare, but it's cold, and they automatically start burning in their fireplace. They forget to open the flue," Schaeffer explained.
It's important to have your chimney inspected every year, and cleaned often. And if there's leftover ash?
"In Spokane, we have had a lot of fires started from discarded ash from fireplaces. People will put them in a trash bag or cardboard box. That can start a fire," he said.
The correct way to dispose of ash is to put it into a tightly closed metal container outside, at least 10 feet away from any buildings.
On top of that, it's vital to have fire alarms and carbon monoxide alarms on every floor, and you check them at least once a month to ensure they're working and the battery is good. Also, keep a fire extinguisher ready and easily accessibly.
"Every year, you need to pull these out and make sure they're pressurized and get them tested," he said.
Other smart tips are to keep candles or open flame at least 3 feet from any décor, walls, and especially Christmas trees. Consider using battery-powered candles for lighting or décor instead of real flame. Don't plug space heaters or other heating devices into extension cords. Check the state of your cords and wires to make sure they're in good repair, and always be aware of your circuit's capacity--never overload them by overloading an extension cord, and try to plug in only one appliance at a time to the wall outlet.
Now you're prepared for the flames, but there's still more you should know. You can use paper and dry wood to feed the fire, but avoid any wrapping paper, synthetic materials, and especially plastic. Some polymers act like solid fuel, lighting up hot and fast, while many contain chemical toxins that can cause serious danger to residents and firefighters, especially as they burn.
"All of those toxins go into the flue and start to build up. It burns a lot hotter and can start a fire within that flue," he said.
So whichever type of fireplace you huddle in front of this year, whether gas, electric, or classic a wood burner, it's important to be prepared, get it cleaned, and never leave a fire unattended.