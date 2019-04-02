As threat to close border looms, migrants caught on camera illegally crossing border walls

Watch again

As President Trump threatens to close the U.S. border with Mexico, migrants are jumping border fences into California and Texas.

The Trump administration says it is struggling to deal with a surge of asylum seekers from Central America who travel through Mexico

As the controversy rages in Washington, migrants crossed the border illegally from Tijuana and Ciudad Juarez.

They say they are hoping to speed up their applications for asylum in the U.S.

Some jumped or walked through border barriers this week in broad daylight and in full view of U.S. Border Patrol officials.

They turned themselves in as the government has made it harder to seek asylum at legal ports of entry.

A Mexican customs official told reporters on Monday that they are handling the influx of migrants well and have no need to strengthen security.