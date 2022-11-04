WASHINGTON. - This weekend, winter weather is rolling into the Inland Northwest. Before you travel, take a look at mountain pass road conditions. Watch for snow, ice patches and slush. Slow down and give cars extra space while driving.
Last updated: Nov. 4 at 5:50 a.m.
SNOQUALMIE PASS: Snow and slush are on the roadway. Traction tires advised and oversize vehicles are prohibited. Expect delays. For current conditions, click here.
STEVENS PASS: Compact snow and ice are on the roadway. Traction tires are required, chains are required on Vehicles over 10,000 gross pounds. Oversized vehicles are prohibited. For current conditions, click here.
BLEWETT PASS: Snow is on the roadway. Traction tires advised and oversize vehicles are prohibited. For current conditions, click here.
FOURTH OF JULY SUMMIT PASS: Slush is on roadway, be prepared for snow. For current conditions, click here.
LOOKOUT PASS: Snow and slush are on the roadway causing very slick conditions. Watch for ice patches. For current conditions, click here.
LOLO PASS: Compact snow and ice on the roadway are causing extremely slick conditions. For current conditions, click here.