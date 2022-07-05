SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane Police say Ash street will be closed from Rowan avenue to Queen avenue until most likely 6:00 AM while Spokane Police Major Crimes Unit traffic investigators work the scene of an Auto Pedestrian collision that resulted in a fatality.
The pedestrian was hit around 3:00 A.M.
#BREAKING: One woman was hit by a vehicle and killed earlier this morning on Ash & Everett in North Spokane.— AVA (@KHQAvaWainhouse) July 5, 2022
We are staying on scene, working to get more details for you.
Stay tuned this morning on @KHQLocalNews for the latest.
Spokane Police are also investigating a second crash with injuries near Mission and Regal but they do not believe the two incidents are related.
KHQ has a crew on scene and is working to get more information