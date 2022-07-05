SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane Police say Ash street will be closed from Rowan avenue to Queen avenue until most likely 6:00 AM while Spokane Police Major Crimes Unit traffic investigators work the scene of an Auto Pedestrian collision that resulted in a fatality.

The pedestrian was hit around 3:00 A.M. 

Spokane Police are also investigating a second crash with injuries near Mission and Regal but they do not believe the two incidents are related. 

KHQ has a crew on scene and is working to get more information

