SPOKANE, Wash. - It was a weekend full of crime in Spokane, as one woman was struck by a car and killed early Tuesday morning, just hours after the Fourth of July celebrations.
“It’s kind of a creepy feeling, somebody died right in front of my house,” Ash Street Resident Sean Hatcher said.
Sirens, lights and a knock on the door from police woke up Hatcher Tuesday morning. He has lived on Ash Street for 24 years.
Hatcher says the neighborhood used be quiet and safe, but now cars fly down the road and crime has increased.
“If you see somebody driving erratic or something, report it, because we are short with law enforcement, everyone knows that,” Hatcher said.
The call came in around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, someone saw a body lying in the middle of the road. All that’s left of the crime scene are numbers spray painted on the pavement, indicating where the body was.
“There’s a number two there that the investigators had written down, just to the left of that, maybe 18 inches, is where the deceased victim’s head was,” Hatcher said.
That body belonged to a woman, who was killed on scene. The driver of the car has not been found, and police are asking the public to keep a look out for a car that has damage on the front end, including the windshield.
“I just can’t believe anybody’s heartless enough to drive away from something like that,” Hatcher said.
Spokane Police are still looking for the driver who caused the accident. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference incident 2022-20114426.
Another vehicle pedestrian collision happened around the same time Tuesday morning, but this one was on Mission and Regal. The man hit was found in serious condition, and is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
22-year-old Daniel Lamas was arrested Tuesday for vehicular assault, and was released in the same day from the Spokane County Jail.
Back across town, Hatcher just wants everyone to keep a look out for each other. He’s a Federal Security Officer, and his neighbors told me that he’s been like the neighborhood watchdog ever since moving into his home on Ash and Everett almost 25 years ago.
“That’s the best thing you can do to protect yourself and the people around you,” Hatcher said.