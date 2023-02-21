SPOKANE, Wash. - This Wednesday, Feb. 22, marks the start of Lent, the Christian observation leading up to Easter Sunday. The six week span commemorates the 40 days and nights Christians believe Jesus spent in the desert, resisting the temptations of Satan and fasting. To that end, practitioners spend the Lent season in repentance and often choose to give up vices or indulgences in their own lives.
For most Western Christians, Lent begins after Mardi Gras on Ash Wednesday, with special services to mark the forehead with ashes.
Spokane Catholic Diocese plans on hosting services at all of their locations across the Spokane metro area.
“In anticipation of the celebration of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ at Easter, the Catholic community of Eastern Washington will enter into the season of Lent on Ash Wednesday, February 22, 2023,” the diocese of said via email.
“We invite all people to journey with us this Lenten season, as it begins with the marking of ashes and the Holy Mass. Special Ash Wednesday liturgies will be hosted throughout the Diocese and Spokane Metro area at all of our churches."
The Diocese released a list of services and times on Ash Wednesday:
- St. Mary of the Rosary Chewelah: 8:30 a.m. 5:30 p.m.
- Holy Family Catholic Church Clarkston: 8:30a.m., 6:00p.m. (Both in English)
- St. Patrick Parish Colfax: 8:00 a.m.; 5:30 p.m.
- St. Mary Presentation Deer Park: 7:00 p.m.
- St Bernard Ione: 8:00 a.m.
- St Anthony Newport: 5:30 p.m.
- St Anthony's Spokane: 8 a.m., 8:45 a.m. with Trinity School, 7 p.m. in Vietnamese.
- St Aloysius Parish Spokane: 8:00 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 5:30 p.m.
- St. Joseph Parish Spokane: 6:00 p.m. Bilingual Mass (Eng. & Sp.).
- St Thomas More Parish Spokane: 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 4:30 p.m., 7p.m.
- St. Charles Spokane: 12:30 p.m.
- Mary Queen Spokane: 9:00 a.m., 5:30 p.m.
- Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Spokane: 8:45 a.m., 7:00p.m.
- Sacred Heart Parish-Spokane Spokane: 8:30 a.m., 5:30 p.m.
- Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes Spokane: 7:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m.
- St Francis of Assisi Spokane, 8 a.m., 7p.m.
- Saint Francis Xavier Spokane: Mass cancelled due to illness.
- St. Paschal Spokane Valley 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. (Distribution of Ashes Service).
- St. John Vianney Spokane Valley: 8:15 a.m.
- St Mary Spokane Valley: 7:00a.m., 8:15a.m. (School Mass), 12 p.m., 7:00p.m.