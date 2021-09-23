SPOKANE, Wash. - Ashley McBryde's Thursday night show at the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox has been postponed until further notice.
McBryde's team posted the update on her Instagram Wednesday, saying she had an accident while horseback riding in Montana.
"After a trip to the hospital and a few stiches (and some very sore bones) she is recovering and doing her best to ensure she can play again as soon as possible," the post read.
Live Nation told Fox Theatre management that anyone with tickets to the show will have them honored once a new date has been selected, according to The Spokesman Review.