Asian Markets Open Positively in Response to President Trump's Tariff Announcement

Stock markets across Asia are opening on a positive trend this morning after President Trump said he would postpone a March deadline for tariff hikes on Chinese imports.
The Shenzhen Composite Index rose to a little over three-and-a-half percent. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 Index added more than a half of a percent, and Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index climbed by ten points.
President Trump's announcement comes after US and Chinese negotiators met over the weekend to discuss technological ambition in China.
The President has warned that he could escalate the tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods from ten percent to 25 percent if both sides fail to reach a deal.