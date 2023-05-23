According to the CDC, approximately 5.8 million children in the United States have been diagnosed with anxiety, and approximately 2.7 million have been diagnosed with depression.
The CDC also reports that diagnoses of anxiety and depression in children have increased over time. Because of these facts, and because May is Mental Health Awareness Month, we’re dedicating our NonStop Local streaming coverage on Wednesday, May 24th to all things mental health.
We’ll have an expert in studio to help guide you through any questions you may have. Submit those questions here and we’ll share them to help get answers to the questions so many people have.
Streaming will begin at 11amPST/12pmMST