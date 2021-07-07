UPDATE: JULY 7 AT 7:15 P.M.
According to Asotin Fire Chief Noel Hardin, the Asotin Complex Fire, comprised of the Lick Creek, Dry Gulch and Wilma fires, is nearing 3,000 acres.
He said there are some evacuations in place but couldn't give specifics at this time. Luckily, the metro areas are safe but some small ranches are threatened.
A firefighter was inured after rolling their ATV over, according to Hardin. He said they are on the way to hospital.
More information is expected to come out of Asotin County later tonight.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Asotin County, Wash. - A 300-acre wildfire near Clarkston has state resources mobilized. According to State Fire Marshal Charles P. LeBlanc, the fire poses a threat to homes and rangeland.
The fire, which started around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and continues to grow, has not yet prompted any evacuation orders.
Air units have been ordered to help contain the burn.