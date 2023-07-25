ASOTIN COUNTY, Wash. - The inmate who escaped custody at Tri-State Hospital on Monday is back in custody.
Monte Dale Clark, a 37-year-old Asotin County Jail inmate, was found unconscious in his cell Saturday afternoon and was taken to hospital for treatment early on July 24. Due to short staffing at the jail, the hospital agreed to notify law enforcement if Clark became problematic or tried to leave.
After Clark fled, Asotin County Sheriff's Office received a call informing them of his escape, and a search to find Clark continued through the night.
A day after his escape was reported, ACSO announced Clark had been located and is in custody again.