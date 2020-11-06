The Spokane County Board of Health voted Thursday night to terminate Dr. Bob Lutz, but down in Asotin County, they are working to keep him as their Public Health Officer.
That's right.
For nearly three years, Asotin County has contracted with the Spokane Regional Health District and Dr. Lutz for his services and guidance and the Administrator for Asotin County's Public Board of Health, J. Brady Woodbury, says he has zero complaints.
"I've never had anything but a positive interaction with Dr. Lutz," Woodbury told me by phone Friday morning. "He's been more engaged that any other health officer since I've been here (11 years)... he's pretty darn accessible to people down here."
However, Woodbury added that it's not just Lutz's accessibility or engagement that makes him their go-to Doctor during a public health crisis, it's his approach and response to what's happening
"He really does look at the numbers, look at the data, and advises accordingly," Woodbury said.
At first glance, Asotin County's COVID-19 cases, 356 total with 8 deaths at last update, might not seem like a lot when compared to the more than 10,000+ cases and 200+ deaths in Spokane County, but Woodbury says if you look at the most recent trends, there's plenty to be concerned about.
"Our incident rate per hundred thousand is kind of through the roof right now," Woodbury noted. "In Spokane its around 300 per one hundred thousand, ours is more than 600 per one hundred thousand."
With around 300 employees working on the COVID response in Spokane County, Woodbury pointed out Asotin County only has six, which makes the guidance of Dr. Lutz that much more valuable, and for Woodbury, it's money well spent.
"We pay him a small amount per month and he provides far more service than we pay for," Woodbury said.
As Asotin County's Health Officer, Dr. Lutz has been heavily involved in the county's COVID response - attending meetings via Zoom, analyzing data and providing recommendations.
Earlier this year, when the board was looking at the reopening of schools, Woodbury says Dr. Lutz was instrumental in rolling out their plan, which included Clarkston essentially adopting a hybrid learning model, and Asotin beginning the year with in-person learning, which was among the first in the state, according to Woodbury.
"That was supported by Dr. Lutz. We looked at our numbers, our risk in our community at that time was considered low, and so he strongly supported us moving to in person schooling," Woodbury said of Dr. Lutz's assessment.
While cases are spiking in Asotin County right now, Woodbury says due to strict guidance from Dr. Lutz, OSPI, and the Department of Health, the spike isn't coming from schools, but rather something that should sound very familiar to us in Spokane County.
"Most of the spread we're seeing is maybe a little pandemic fatigue," Woodbury said. "Pretty much like most rural areas, it's coming from small family gatherings or people being social outside their normal working or school environments,"
As for the accusations levied against D. Lutz during his ousting, Woodbury says they're nothing he's ever seen in his experience.
"Only compliments and only sadness that this is happening since we've been watching it," Woodbury said when commenting on Lutz's termination.
However, while Spokane County says they're done with Dr. Lutz, Woodbury says he's more than welcome in Asotin County and they hope to retain him as their Public Health Officer, which is a process they are trying to navigate through right now.
Woodbury noted as of Friday morning he had spoken with all members of the board except one and they all want to keep getting their guidance from Dr. Lutz.
"He has strong board support from our board down here. We intend to retain him, we just want to make sure we do it right," Woodbury said.
Since the county's contract for Dr. Lutz's services includes SRHD, Woodbury says there are legal factors that need to be looked at, but he hopes they have it sorted out by next week and it ends with Lutz still being Asotin County's Public Health Officer.
