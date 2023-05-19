ASOTIN COUNTY, Wash. - The Asotin County Prosecutor, Benjamin Nichols, has died following a motorcycle crash Friday morning.
Just before noon on May 19 officers with the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) responded to reports of a crash between an SUV and motorcycle. When emergency crews arrived to the scene they found 64-year-old Benjamin C. Nichols unconscious. He was transported to the St. Joes Regional Medical Center and later Life Flighted to Sacred Heart in Spokane where he succumbed to his injuries.
Witnesses report seeing the SUV attempting to make a left turn while travelling west on Critchfield Road when he collided with Nichols.
This investigation is ongoing, more information will be released as it becomes available.