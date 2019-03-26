UPDATE: Asotin County Sheriff's Office says the woman has been found safe.
ASOTIN COUNTY - Asotin County Sheriff's Office is looking for a vulnerable missing woman.
Police say Debra Winters walked away from her home earlier today.
She is described as 5'2" with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Chukar Lane wearing a purple hooded coat, black pants, and a black shirt.
Anyone who has seen her or has any information about where she is, please call the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office at 509-758-2331.