SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash - What started as an assault at the Target Store on Sprague Ave. became a wild vehicle and foot chase, then ended with 5 people booked into jail.
Spokane Sheriff's Deputies say on Friday afternoon they were called out to the Target Store after several reports of an assault taking place. However, as deputies were arriving, the people involved jumped into a vehicle and took off.
A deputy in the parking lot attempted a to stop the vehicle, however, the driver refused to stop and instead tried to outrun law enforcement by speeding and driving erratically.
Deputies say the driver got onto I-90 and then exited at Evergreen. While, exiting the freeway, the driver lost control, clipped another vehicle and crashed into an embankment.
Five people inside the vehicle, including the driver, then took off running.
Deputies and K9 officers quickly set up a perimeter and were able to arrest all five people.
Deputy Mark Gregory with the Spokane Sheriff's Office says all five people had outstanding arrest warrants.
The driver of the vehicle is being charged with eluding, hit and run and possibly assault for the incident at the Target store.
