HENRICO COUNTY, Va. - Authorities in Virginia are looking for the people involved in an assault at a Virginia McDonald's earlier this month.
Police in Henrico County, Virginia, released surveillance footage of the incident unfolding on November 9. Police said a man and a woman assaulted a drive-thru worker after a bill dispute.
The pair then took off in a dark gray Toyota Camry. Police said the car had a bent front license plate, a sunroof and damage to the left rear bumper.
