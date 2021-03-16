MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A Moses Lake man is facing charges for allegedly building a "destructive device" with fireworks and nails taped to the outside.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Eastern Washington, 32-year-old Timothy Richard Ray Riggins is facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and improvised destructive device.
If Riggins is found guilty, he could face up to ten years in prison, a $10,000 fine and three years of supervised release.
The charges stem from an assault call Moses Lake Police responded to on November 3, 2019.
The 911 caller said Riggins assaulted her, stole her car and had a "bomb."
The victim's car was located and Riggins was tracked to a nearby residence.
After executing search warrant, police found Riggins hiding inside a top-loading washing machine in one of the rooms.
While searching, police found multiple destructive devices.
This case is being investigated by the Spokane Resident Office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Moses Lake Police Department.