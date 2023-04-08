OLYMPIA, Wash. — A controversial bill banning the sale and transfer of "assault weapons" passed the Washington state Senate Saturday evening.
"We are the only country in the world that grapples with the horror of mass shootings, and today we took a critical step forward — and took the weapon of choice away from those who would do innocent people harm," said Sen. Patty Kuderer (D-Bellevue).
The proposed law defines assault weapons as semiautomatic rifles that fit certain criteria, including being shorter than 30 inches and having the ability to accept a detachable magazine. It provides a list of guns that include AR-15s and AK-47s.
The house passed the bill in March, but because some changes have been made, the house must vote on it once again before it can head to Governor Jay Inslee's desk.
Throughout the bill's journey through the legislature, Democrats have argued it's a necessary step to address gun violence, while Republicans have argued it's government overreach and a violation of Washingtonians' Second Amendment right to bear arms.