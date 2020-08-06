"If kids aren't returning to school, why am I paying those taxes?"
A question I hadn't even thought to ask. I'm the kind of guy who gets my "taxes owed" card in the mail, let out an audible groan and move on. However, enough of you reached out to us with that question and when I took it to Spokane County Assessor Tom Konis on Thursday, he told me he had heard it a lot lately, too.
The short answer?
"It's not something the Assessor's Office or Treasurer's Office can just arbitrarily reduce taxes," Konis said. "We are required by law to do what we do."
When I initially heard the question, as an irresponsible homeowner who admittedly doesn't pay much attention to where my taxes go, I thought, "How much could those taxes really amount to?"
It turns out, a lot.
Konis said property taxpayers can expect roughly 50-53 percent of their total tax bill to go to local schools. So we're talking about hundreds, if not thousands of dollars.
Konis said rather than calling his number, you should be calling Olympia.
"They tell us exactly how much per $1000 that property taxes are. That was passed by the legislature through the McCleary Decision."
The McCleary Decision. That's the longer answer to the question, according to Konis.
"It was a State Supreme Court ruling saying Washington state was not fully funding local schools and so they've chosen a dollar per thousand amount that now the County has to apply to everyone, regardless of the size of your school district, where your property is located, it's based on a per thousand dollar of your assessed value," Konis said.
The problem with that, according to Konis?
"All of the other taxing districts we have give us their budget and we divide that up and it's limited to how much that can go up," Konis said. "But if you're at $2 per $1000 that you have to collect on what last year was a $200,000 house, and you're collecting now $2 per $1000 on what now is a $230,000 house, that tax has gone up 15 percent."
Konis believes the system needs to be looked at again.
"I feel the Legislature needs to do some more tweaking to that to get this to be a more equitable portion," Konis said. "A couple of years ago we did see taxes jump up quite a bit on us and that was 100 percent because of McCleary."
Konis said while his office can't help with taxes related to school, property valuations are going out next week and if you have a dispute or question, you can always get in touch with him either by calling, or for a faster response, via email.
