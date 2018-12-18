Assistant principal accused of harassing transgender student in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.V. - The American Civil Liberties Union says a West Virginia assistant principal should be disciplined after harassing a transgender male student inside a high school bathroom and telling him "you freak me out."
The ACLU's West Virginia chapter says it has asked the Harrison County schools superintendent to discipline Assistant Principal Lee Livengood at Liberty High School in Clarksburg.
An ACLU statement says the chapter also wants best-practice policies and training in the school system for dealing with transgender students and issues.
Student Michael Critchfield says he was harassed in a boys' bathroom Nov. 27 and that Livengood challenged him to use a urinal to prove he was a boy.
Critchfield says the incident was traumatizing.
County schools Superintendent Mark Manchin didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.
