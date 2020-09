Weather Alert

AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN ISSUED BY THE FOLLOWING AGENCIES: WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF ECOLOGY AIR QUALITY STILL LINGERS IN THE UNHEALTHY CATEGORY THIS MORNING, ESPECIALLY IN THE VALLEYS. IMPROVEMENTS IN AIR QUALITY ARE FORECAST THROUGH THE DAY. AIR QUALITY ALERTS WILL REMAIN FOR THE AFTERNOON. POLLUTANTS IN SMOKE CAN CAUSE BURNING EYES...RUNNY NOSE...AGGRAVATE HEART AND LUNG DISEASES...AND AGGRAVATE OTHER SERIOUS HEALTH PROBLEMS. LIMIT OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES AND KEEP CHILDREN INDOORS IF IT IS SMOKY. PLEASE FOLLOW MEDICAL ADVICE IF YOU HAVE A HEART OR LUNG CONDITION.