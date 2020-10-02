WASHINGTON AND IDAHO - Safeway and Albertsons pharmacies in Washington State and Northern Idaho are now offering at-home COVID-19 test kits. The saliva tests, offered at Safeway and Albertsons, typically offer test results in 72 hours or less from the time the lab receives the test.
HOW IT WORKS:
- Visit scheduletest.com to complete a short medical questionnaire and request your test.
- Your Safeway or Albertsons pharmacist will authenticate the information, review, and order your test.
- You will be contacted for payment* and receive notification that your test kit is ready for pick-up or has delivered/shipped to your address. Patients showing symptoms should not pick up their own test; they must send a representative or choose delivery.
- Complete the sample collection and send it to the lab via the kit’s prepaid next-day shipping envelope.
- Receive your results by email or text.
After receiving results, your Safeway or Albertsons pharmacist will be available for questions regarding follow-up care. Customers can contact any local Safeway or Albertsons pharmacy for additional information. Right now, insurance isn't able to be directly billed for the test and all payment will be out-of-pocket. The company said you may be able to submit a receipt to your insurance company for reimbursement.
