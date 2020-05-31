At least a thousand people are gathering at the Big Red Wagon to protest the death of George Floyd

At least a thousand people gathered at the Big Red Wagon on Sunday to protest the dead of George Floyd while he was under police custody.
According to KHQ Crews at the scene, there are around 30 police officers at the protest with around 20 counter-protesters.
"This is nothing new," Rose Pickings said. They think that it is okay. I've had the cops called on me just waiting for my son to get our of school."
According to KHQ Crews at the scene, there was an arrest witnessed but it is unsure what it was for.
After two hours at the Big Red Wagon, just before 3:00 p.m. the crowds began to march north over the Monroe Street Bridge to the court house.
As the protest continues, stores in downtown are beginning to be boarded up.
George Floyd died Monday while in police custody after an officer held his knee on his neck for nine minutes as Floyd said "I can't breath."
Ex-Minneapolis Officer, Derek Chauvin, was fired Tuesday after the incident and then taken into custody Friday on charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter.
