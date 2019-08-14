At least four Philadelphia officers reportedly injured while responding to shooting incident

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police officers were shot at while responding to a shooting incident Wednesday afternoon.
NBC News reports a large police presence responded to a shooting incident in a residential area of the Nicetown section of the city.
Officers blocked off surrounding streets and took cover behind cars while being fired upon by an unidentified shooter.
A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department told NBC News that "several" officers were injured in the exchange and described the scene as "an active and ongoing incident."
NBC Philadelphia reported at least four officers were shot.
The nearby campus for Temple University's Health Sciences Center went into lockdown as the situation unfolds.