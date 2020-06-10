SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - At least one person is trapped following a high-speed, multi-vehicle crash in Spokane Valley.
Spokane Valley firefighters are at the scene near Argonne and Main.
The road is anticipated to be closed for an extended period of time. People are asked to please avoid the area.
According to a witness who works in the area, one man was able to walk away from the scene and didn't have to be taken to the hospital, while another man from a second car was taken from the scene in an ambulance.
