STEVENS COUNTY - Officers on-scene have confirmed with NonStop Local that they responded to shots fired near the 7600 block of Highway 291.
SCSO says the shots were not fired at anyone and no one was injured.
Officers will be on-scene for hours conducting an investigation.
April 17 at 10:22 p.m.
The shelter in place has been lifted for the 7600 block of Highway 291.
According to the Stevens County Sheriff's Office there is no longer a danger to the citizens in the area. SCSO will remain on-scene for further investigation.
SCSO says more information on this incident will be released as more details are gathered.
Last Updated: April 17 at 9:15 a.m.
The Stevens County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) has issued a shelter in place order for the 7600 block of Highway 291 due to heavy police activity in the area.
SCSO is requesting that you shelter in place and lock your doors. If you do not live in the area, stay out until otherwise notified.
This is a breaking news story and will be updates as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.