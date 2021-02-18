When Gonzaga Basketball big man Anton Watson texted the big news to his dad, Deon Watson took the first shot.
“(Anton) texted us in the family text message and asked if anybody was interested in going to the game,” Deon Watson, Anton’s father, said.
“I think I might’ve been the first one to reply back. I was like, “Hell yeah,” Deon laughed.
For the first time this year, the number-one ranked team in college basketball will have fans in The Kennel during its matchup against Saint Mary’s on Thursday.
Phase 2 means up to 200 people are allowed at sporting events. For now, the only fans allowed at Gonzaga games are immediate family members, who will have to go through some hoops of their own.
“You’ve got to get your temperature checked, make sure you don’t have any symptoms or anything like that. It’s the new normal,” Deon said.
No matter how many hoops he has to go through, Deon said it doesn’t matter.
“As long as I can get to my seat, I’ll be good. As long as he can hear me yelling, I’m good,” he chuckled. “You know Spokane loves the Zags. I can’t wait until The Kennel Club gets back in there."
The last game Deon watched his son play was about a year ago. It was a road game at Loyola Marymount University, where Anton sustained a season-ending shoulder injury.
“I still remember after the surgery, we were talking about it and we just told him this is probably going to be the toughest thing you’ve had to deal with in your short career,” Deon said. “And now, he’s playing for the No. 1 team in the country.”
Deon credits his son’s work ethic, which he said has been around since Anton was a kid. Even when Anton was learning to use a yo-yo as a child, he worked hard until he perfected it. When Anton was a basketball star at Gonzaga Preparatory School, he carried that same mindset until he made it onto Gonzaga’s basketball team.
But even with Anton’s success in the sport, Deon said he’s most proud of the man his son as become.
“He’s always polite. I’m more proud of that than anything,” he said.
As a former standout basketball player at the University of Idaho, Deon has been impressed by the Zags ability to play top-level basketball without fans attending games.
“I couldn’t imagine not having any fans in the stands. That’s what got you motivated. That’s what got you fired up to play. (The Zags) definitely have to be mentally tough, especially as the number one team in the country. Everyone is going after them and giving them their best,” he said.
Even with his own success as a college basketball player, Deon said he rarely talks hoops with his son. They recently went out to eat together at Thai Bamboo in Spokane. Deon said he just tried to help keep his son level-headed and relaxed, as his son focuses on helping bring a national championship to Spokane.
“I don’t try to be coach. I’m just dad,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.