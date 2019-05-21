An Athol man was airlifted for serious but non-life threatening injuries after crashing his motorcycle in the National Forest Monday night.
Dispatch received a call around 5:15 p.m. Monday reporting a motorcycle accident near the intersection of FS Road 2707 and the Bunco Bypass.
Deputies from the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, Timber Lake Fire, Spirit Lake Fire and Life Flight responded to the area, but it took responders around 45 minutes to arrive due to location and road conditions.
Upon arrival, crews determined that 44-year-old Christopher Case was riding his motorcycle down to the Bunco Bypass and hit a bump in the road, going airborne and being thrown off the motorcycle when it landed on the ground. Case then landed on a large rock off the trail.
Case was transported to the Bunco Trailhead, where Life Flight was waiting to transport him to Kootenai Health to receive treatment for serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
"The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office would like to warn all Off-Highway users that the roads and trails this time of year are extremely hazardous due to the winter run-off and slick and rocky conditions. Please use caution when out enjoying the National Forest," the department said.