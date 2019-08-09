Update 7:45 pm:
ATHOL, Idaho - An Athol man remains missing after crews searched for him all day Friday.
According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, deputies and search and rescue along with Spokane County Air 1 and Civil Air Patrol have so far been unsuccessful finding 66-year-old Howard Coats.
Searchers will continue until dark then will resume the search Saturday at daylight. At this point, there is no information or clues where Coats may have gone, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Teams will continue to run ATV trails, roads and search from the air on Saturday.
Previous Coverage:
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's help in locating 66-year-old Howard Coats, who is missing from the Athol area.
The KCSO says Coats left his residence on N. Ponderosa St. in the area of Pope Rd. and Corbin Hill Rd. around 7 p.m. Thursday on a 2004 Camo Bombardier Outlander ATV and hasn't returned.
He was last seen wearing pajama bottoms and no shirt while riding on the ATV. The KCSO says he has medical problems and doesn't have his required medication with him.
KCSO has searched the area along with assistance from a Spokane County helicopter including roads going into the national forest Thursday night. Additional Kootenai County Volunteer Search and Rescue crews will continue the search Friday.
If anyone locates Howard or his ATV they are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at either 208-446-1300 or you can call 911.