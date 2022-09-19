ATHOL, Idaho - A 26-year-old Athol man was struck by a passing Amtrak passenger train at the train crossing along Granite Loop Road early in the morning of Sept. 19, according to a release from the Idaho State Police (ISP).
The train was headed to Sandpoint when it hit the man at approximately 2:12 a.m. The man was pronounced dead, and the railway was shut down for about two hours to allow first responders to conduct an investigation.
The Idaho State Police will continue to investigate the incident.