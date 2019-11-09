ATLANTA, Ga. - Authorities in Atlanta, Georgia have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of a missing Atlanta college student.
According to the Atlanta Police Department, 21-year-old Barron Brantley was booked into jail on murder charges Friday night.
Police believe Brantley is responsible for the death of 21-year-old Alexis Crawford, a Clark Atlanta University student who went missing missing back on Nov. 1. Her body was found at a park in Dekalb County, Georgia Friday.
According to law enforcement, Brantley is the boyfriend of Crawford's roommate and friend, 21-year-old Jordyn Jones. Jones is also considered a suspect in Crawford's death.
Brantley will face a judge for the first time on Nov. 22. He remains in jail without bond.
