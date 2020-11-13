Attempted burglary arrest leads to deputies seizing methamphetamine and heroin

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A man is behind bars after allegedly crawling through a window to enter a woman's home.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the victim was asleep when the man opened her window and began to enter. She screamed which startled him and he ran away.
Deputies obtained surveillance video of the car and man and identified the possible suspect as 37-year-old Brandon Bricker.
According to the SCSO, deputies located Bricker at his home. Deputies saw a similar looking far at his residence that appeared in the surveillance video.
Bricker told deputies said he went to the residence to find a friend but was unsure if he was at the right home.
He said he knocked on the front door, but no one answered. He walked around to a basement window, slid it open, and yelled for his friend. He was shocked when the victim yelled and left immediately.
Bricker was placed under arrest for attempted residential burglary.
Deputies located a bag on Bricker that contained heroin.
After obtaining a search warrant for Bricker's residence, they found two smaller baggies containing a white crystalline substance, paraphernalia, scales, and individual packaging materials were also located.
Bricker was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Attempted Residential Burglary and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver.
