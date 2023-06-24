AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — A massive fire burned three vehicles and the storefront at Auto Parts in Airway Heights early in the morning on Saturday. Investigators believe it started due to a failed gas theft attempt.
Airway Heights firefighters arrived to the scene at around 1:30 a.m. on June 24, finding the shop and three vehicles fully involved. Spokane County Fire District 10 was called to assist, and Airway Heights Police Department arrived to investigate the situation.
According to detectives, the fire appears to have ignited due to a failed attempt to steal gas from one of the vehicles. The suspect allegedly rolled out from under one of the vehicles after the fire started and fled the scene.
AHPD believes the suspect likely suffered severe burns and may need medical attention. They ask the community to get in touch with Sgt. Newman if you have any information on the incident or the suspect.