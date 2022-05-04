Attempted murder suspect arrested at Moses Lake hotel
Moses Lake Police Department

SPOKANE, Wash. - 29-year-old Bryan Crow was arrested by the Moses Lake Police Department at a hotel in the 800 block of west Broadway Wednesday morning.

According to MLPD, Crow was wanted in connection to a shooting in Tacoma on New Year's Day. MLPD located multiple firearms in Crow's car and hotel room.

MLPD Street Crimes detectives worked with the U.S. Marshal's Violent Offender Task Force to make this arrest happen.

"MLPD values our partnership with local and federal agencies to help apprehend violent criminals in and around Moses Lake," a post on Facebook said. 

Tags

Current Contests

Spring Home Design Guide

Spring Home Design Guide

    Looking to update your home? Watch the ‘KHQ Spring Home Design Guide’ featuring the area’s top home improvement businesses on Sat, May 7 at 4:30pm on KHQ. And click here to win a $500 VISA gift card, courtesy of our presenting partner - VPC Electric!

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!