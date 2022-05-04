Attempted murder suspect arrested at Moses Lake hotel

SPOKANE, Wash. - 29-year-old Bryan Crow was arrested by the Moses Lake Police Department at a hotel in the 800 block of west Broadway Wednesday morning.
According to MLPD, Crow was wanted in connection to a shooting in Tacoma on New Year's Day. MLPD located multiple firearms in Crow's car and hotel room.
MLPD Street Crimes detectives worked with the U.S. Marshal's Violent Offender Task Force to make this arrest happen.
"MLPD values our partnership with local and federal agencies to help apprehend violent criminals in and around Moses Lake," a post on Facebook said.