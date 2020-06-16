SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A recently-released attempted murder suspect has been arrested again, this time for first-degree murder following a fatal stabbing.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, deputies in Spokane Valley responded to a scene near I-90 and Sullivan back on May 31. Once they arrived, deputies found a 53-year-old man lying on the ground, bleeding from what appeared to be multiple stab wounds to his torso. He was given immediate medical care and taken to the hospital, where he died hours later.
Additional deputies established a perimeter for a K9 search. A short time later, 40-year-old Jordan Knippling was seen exiting some brush near the scene and was taken into custody. According to deputies, he appeared to have fresh bloodstains on his hands.
Knippling had been in jail since May 10, 2019, charged with first-degree attempted murder following the violent assault of his roommate, who was stabbed multiple times but survived.
Before the May 2019 stabbing, the Sheriff's Office said Knippling was released on his own recognizance on April 28, 2019, the day after he was arrested for two felony counts of third-degree assault after he punched two health care workers during an examination.
Investigators learned Knippling had been contacted by deputies in the same area for disorderly conduct about 30 minutes before the stabbing. At the time, he'd been involved in what appeared to be a heated argument with another transient person. No crime had been committed at that time and after the situation calmed down, the residents of the camp were told they were trespassing and had to move.
The Medical Examiner's Office determined the victim had been stabbed at least 13 times. The wounds were consistent with a single-edged folding blade knife. A similar knife was found with bloodstains behind a tent containing Knippling's property.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Knippling was not cooperative with the investigation and was also resisted jail staff during the intake and booking procedure.
Knippling was booked into the Spokane County Jail for second-degree murder. That charge was later upgraded to first-degree murder. He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.