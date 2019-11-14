SPOKANE, Wash. - The attorney for admitted Freeman High School shooter, Caleb Sharpe, has filed a motion for the judge in his case to recuse himself due to issues with impartiality.
The filing documents claim Judge Michael Price should remove himself from the case because he is not impartial or able to appear impartial. After a motion for recusal is filed, the parties must develop a record to determine whether the judge's impartiality might reasonably be questioned.
Among the arguments presented in the documents are the notions that because Price has expressed opinions on the work done by law enforcement following the shooting, the Freeman community and Sharpe's previous confession to the shooting, Price is neither impartial or able to appear impartial.
Several quotes from Price are also cited from a July 23, 2019 decline hearing. One such quote, which the documents cite as reason to question Price's impartiality regarding Sharpe's previous confession, reads as follows:
"Well, in this matter, there is certainly a wealth of evidence in support of a finding of probable cause to find that Mr. Sharpe hot and killed one student, shot and seriously injured three others, and perpetrated second-degree assault against another 51 students. Mr. Sharpe essentially admitted to all of this in his recorded interview with Detective Bonney."
In regards to Price's references to the work done by law enforcement, the documents give the following quote by Price:
"I spend [sic] a little bit of extra time on this so you'll all know that the many law enforcement officers involved in this case have performed admirable, and their work, which I have reviewed over again, has been nothing short of stellar, and I want to thank them for that. This was an investigation where every I was dotted, and every T was crossed by law enforcement."
In regards to Price's references to the Freeman community, the documents give the following quote by Price:
"I do feel compelled, however, to say how much this case has affected Spokane County as a whole and primarily the Freeman community, and that cannot be overstated...All of this said, I cannot remember a time in my life when I have been so extraordinarily impressed by anyone, and I mean anyone here to encompass all of the Freeman community. There have been so many individual acts of heroism the Court heard about and bravery that took place here."
Sharpe was charged with one count of premeditated, first-degree murder and three counts of premeditated, attempted first-degree murder and 51 counts of second-degree assault, stemming from the September 2017 shooting at Freeman High School that left one 15-year-old student dead.
Back in September 2019, Sharpe's previous attorney, Bevan Maxey, withdrew from the defense team at the request of Sharpe's parents.
KHQ's Peter Maxwell is looking further into the entire case file and what this motion might mean for the case moving forward. He'll have more details on KHQ tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.