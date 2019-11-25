Update November 25, 2019 4:00 pm:
SPOKANE, Wash. - The attorney for Spokane Police Officer, Nathan Nash, who is accused of sexually assaulting a domestic violence victim, has released a statement denying the allegation.
The statement from Attorney Rocco Treppiedi reads as follows:
"I, along with Spokane attorney Chris Bugbee, represent Spokane Police Officer Nathan Nash with respect to the investigation of an allegation made to law enforcement on October 23, 2019 and his arrest on November 22, 2019. Officer Nash was released on his own recognizance the next day. The allegation was made by a woman involved in a domestic violence incident the week before. She alleged Ofc. Nash sexually assaulted her when she called him to provide additional evidence and requested further investigation of the domestic violence incident.
Ofc. Nash categorically denies the allegation of sexual assault and any criminal activity. The allegation is false.
Ofc. Nash considered the additional evidence she provided, and immediately followed up on the information she provided.
No trial date has been set. We will defend any and all charges at trial, and look forward to full exoneration. As previously stated, the allegations are false. We ask that the media refrain from leaping to conclusions. A new best-selling book by Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz, “Guilt by Accusation,” addresses how allegations, without full context, are extraordinarily damaging to those accused."
Previous Coverage:
The Spokane Police Officer accused of sexually assaulting a domestic violence victim has been released from the Spokane County Jail.
Officer Nathan Nash was booked into the Spokane County Jail on Friday and released the next day. Records indicate he was not required to post a bond for his release.
Nash will make his first court appearance Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 3:30 p.m.
Previous coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Detectives have arrested a Spokane Police officer in connection with an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, 36-year-old Nathan Nash was arrested on Friday, November 22, and booked into the Spokane County Jail for second-degree rape and two counts of official misconduct.
The investigation was first opened back on October 23 after a complaint was filed by a female victim of a crime Nash was investigating.
Spokane Police Department officials immediately requested the Sheriff's Office conduct and investigation due to the potential criminal charges. Nash's law enforcement authority was revoked and he was placed on administrative leave that same day, according to the Police Department.
"The alleged conduct is completely unacceptable and in absolute conflict with the high standards of the Spokane Police Department," Chief Craig Meidl said in a press release. "Our men and women took an oath to protect and serve the community in which we live. We will not shy away from that oath and it will be upheld. Our officers are committed to serving our community every day with dedication, honor and professionalism. We cherish the trust the community places in us and will continue to work every day to earn and maintain that trust.
"I would like to thank those who demonstrated great courage by coming forward and bringing these allegations to light."
Nash was hired as a lateral police officer by the Spokane Police Department in 2018. He was employed by a federal law enforcement agency for the 13 years prior.
