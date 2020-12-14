In a tweet by President Donald Trump, he said that Attorney General Bill Barr would be stepping down from his role just before Christmas.
"Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job!" said President Trump about Barr in his tweet.
Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will become Acting Attorney General and Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General.
...Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person, will become Acting Attorney General. Highly respected Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General. Thank you to all! pic.twitter.com/V5sqOJT9PM— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020
