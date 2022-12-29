OLYMPIA, Wash. - With the Washington State Legislature's new session starting in January, at least one state legislature and the state's Attorney General have telecommunications providers who allow illegal robocalls in their sights.
Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Representative Mari Leavitt announced on Wednesday they have partnered to introduce legislation that would update Washington's current anti-robocalling. Ferguson's office called the current law "weak and out-of-date."
Ferguson and Leavitt’s Robocall Scam Protection Act, HB 1051, is meant to modernize the law and add a number of violations to the Consumer Protection Act.
The law would make it illegal to robocall someone on the Do Not Call Registry, intentionally spoof the caller ID display to disguise the caller’s identity; and knowingly enable illegal robocalls if you are a voice service provider.
The legislation is part of Attorney General Ferguson’s anti-robocalling initiative that he launched this year to combat fraudulent, harassing and illegal robocalls.
Illegal robocallers frequently try to steal money from their targets. According to estimates based on TrueCaller survey data, more than 835,000 Washingtonians lost money to scam robocalls in 2021.
“It’s time to stop illegal robocalls,” Ferguson said. “The Legislature must give Washingtonians stronger and clearer legal protections against the daily bombardment of illegal robocalls — and provide additional tools to my office to hold bad actors accountable.”
“Our seniors, youth and most financially fragile neighbors are experiencing more and more scams in the form of robocalls and other electronic messages to cell phones,” Rep. Leavitt said. “These schemes aim to trick many of our neighbors, friends and loved ones. Our uncles, aunts, parents and grandparents are often anticipating calls to schedule needed care like medical appointments. But this also presents a prime opportunity for bad actors to prey on our senior citizens. Last year alone, these scam calls cost Americans billions. Addressing the gap in protections to root out these scams is the least we can do to protect our fellow Washingtonians.”
Some robocalls may give you an option to opt out of receiving future calls, but if the caller is a scammer, they are unlikely to honor your request. If you believe a call is a scam, report it to the Attorney General’s Office online or by calling 1-800-551-4636. You can also report robocalls to the Federal Trade Commission at this website.