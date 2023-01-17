SPOKANE, Wash. - Auburn Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a dramatic situation caught on camera on Monday morning outside of an Auburn coffee stand, where a man grabbed a barista and tried–unsuccessfully–to drag her through the drive-through window with what appeared to be a looped zip-tie, before speeding away.
After watching the video, staff at two coffee stands in the Inland Northwest said they couldn't help but think about being in that barista's shoes.
Emily Fry has been a barista for more than five years, and currently works at Swell Coffee in Spokane Valley.
"I've definitely had some sketchy experiences before, but I've never had anything like that," Fry said. "That's definitely a very extreme case in my mind."
Sigrid Houske has been a barista since she was in high school, and is now a manager at Northside Espresso in Mead
"It's also really scary, she was handing out the money and he just went to attack," Houske said. "Especially the timestamp–I myself work at five in the morning, so it's super dark. It's always something that goes through our minds in the morning."
Both Houske and Fry said this situation has made them more aware of their surroundings.
"Definitely paying more attention to different cues," Houske said.
"Things like taking my tip box out of the window, making sure money is out of sight of customers," Fry said. "A lot of baristas you'll see hanging out the window, kind of sitting on their arms. Just from watching [the security video], I should remember to take a step back."
Shane Thompson owns Swell Coffee, and called this situation an eye-opening experience, despite having plenty of security measures–surveillance cameras, auto-locking doors and windows, nighttime protocols–already in place.
"It can be a pretty vulnerable business, any drive-through business can be," Thompson said. "I'd say we, as owners, are willing to do whatever it takes to make sure our baristas are safe. If there's something that we don't know about that they'd like us to do, we're always willing to make those decisions to really care for our staff."
A sentiment echoed by Northside Espresso Owner Kaycea Oberlander.
"When I saw [the video], I thought to myself, 'that could be one of my girls,' and I don't want anything bad to happen to my girls," Oberlander said.
Fry said as much as it's on coffee shop owners and managers to have safety precautions in place, "it's also really important for me, as a barista, and any barista out there to be conscious, aware and know what's going on around you."