Auburn police looking for driver in hit-and-run that injured a 15-year-old boy

AUBURN, Wash. - The Auburn Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a driver who was involved in a hit and run that happened on Wednesday.
Police say a 15 year boy was struck by a vehicle in Auburn and the vehicle did not stop.
The boy is now at Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries and they need the public’s help in finding this vehicle.
The boy, along with his friend were crossing Auburn Way North when a red vehicle travelling Northbound at a high rate of speed struck the boy.
Officials believe the suspects vehicle is possibly a red Toyota Prius C between the years of 2011-2015.
Anyone with any information regarding this hit and run accident is asked to call the Auburn Police Department.