Schools on the northern end of the Coeur d'Alene School District as compared to schools on the southern end are performing to at a better level in terms of curriculum, according to a newly released audit.
But in terms of general performance, the district as a whole is under-performing, the audit shows.
"When analyzing 1,900 student work samples/artifacts provided to the audit team, the cognitive demands and contexts of the work were most frequently low and of the least engaging type in all content areas and grade levels, except high school English language arts," the summary says.
"Almost half the elementary science and social studies artifacts either partially met or did not meet the expectations of the identified standard. Many artifacts at the elementary and middle school level were below the reported grade level."
An independent audit performed on the Coeur d'Alene School District is expected to be released in its entirety within the next few days.
But, an executive summary that's been made public details in great lengths the missteps the district has taken since the early 2000's.
In May 2002, the school district contracted with the same audit firm to perform a similar audit.
"As a matter of significant interest, most of the findings and the recommendations made in that originial audit are present in the audit completed today," the summary states.
"Perhaps some of these findings today would not have existed if those identified challenges from 2002 were ameliorated years ago when the issues were first identified?"
The full executive summary is available below:
