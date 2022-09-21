SPOKANE, Wash. - This week marks Banned Books Week nationwide, an annual event that organizers say is about celebrating the freedom to read, seek or express ideas–even those that might be unpopular.
According to bannedbooks.org, Banned Books Week was founded in 1982 in response to a spike in book challenges across libraries and schools, with the goal of raising awareness about why some books are challenged.
The American Library Association (ALA) is one of the main drivers of Banned Book Week.
Their website says recently they've noted a focus on "demands to remove books that address racism and racial justice, or that share the stories of Black, Indigenous or people of color."
John Waite owns Auntie's Bookstore in Downtown Spokane. He says he's been selling banned or challenged books for over 40 years, and describes some of them as "all-time classics."
"If you look at why people are banning these books, it's usually something they want to hide and don't want people to know about society that I think is actually important," Waite said. "I feel like [in] the modern world, people would prefer we not be educated. I like people to know as much as they can know and they'll make their own decisions."
The ALA's Office for Intellectual Freedom tracks attempts to ban books across the country, and says they've documented 681 challenges to books through the first eight months of 2022, including 1651 different and unique titles.
Auntie's Bookstore has a whole display of books that have been challenged or banned over the years, with little information cards about the issues that folks have raised about them in the past.
Waite says that's part of the mission of Banned Books Week, and how he and Auntie's can contribute.
"We know when people attack a book, we'll go out and kind of counter-attack and fight to get those books out into the public, and make sure people have a chance to read it," Watie said.
This year's Banned Books Week runs through Saturday September 24.
For more information, visit the Banned Books Week website by clicking here.