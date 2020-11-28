Auntie's Bookstore host zoom to help local authors on Small Business Saturday

SPOKANE, Wash- If you’re a book lover today November 28, 2020, Aunties Book Store is supporting dozens of local authors.
Happening today from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. they’re having a zoom event with 20 local authors each author is getting 10 minutes to give book recommendations.
Aunties said this is one way they are working to help to support local authors stay afloat right now.
The store does have to operate on a limited capacity due to covid, so they are encouraging folks to shop online and do curbside pick up.
Our partners at The Spokesman-Review spoke to several local business owners who offered some guidelines if you plan on hitting the town Saturday.
They are stressing the importance of reducing crowds -- so if you can, shop in smaller groups at less popular times.
Go in with a plan. Try and avoid browsing by having a list or idea of what you want.
You can follow this link to join the zoom.
