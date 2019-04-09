Australia gives okay for drone deliveries

Drone deliveries are about to become a reality, but only in Australia, for now.
A startup owned by Google's parent company, Alphabet, has just secured approval for one of the world's first drone delivery services.
The drone company, called "Wing," has been given the go ahead to start making deliveries, after completing a successful trial run and getting the sign-off from the government.
The drones will deliver items like coffee and ice cream to homes in the Canberra area within minutes of being ordered through an app.