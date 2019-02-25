Australian Bushfire Creates Fire-Tornado

Perfect fire conditions in Australia are creating what's called "firenados," or fire-tornadoes.
A flame from a bushfire whirled into the air above the flames. It's fueled by the fire, surrounding smoke and turbulent winds in the area.
A high-rising blaze was caught on camera by a firefighter while they battled to contain a bushfire that was traveling through a pine plantation in Southampton, Australia. The fire destroyed at least two homes and over 8,000 acres of land.
Right now, the caused of the fire the created the "firenado" is under investigation.
Video is courtesy of Thomson Brook Volunteer Bush Fire Brigade