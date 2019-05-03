Australian Wildlife Workers Find Three-Eyed Snake

An incredible wildlife find near Humpty Doo, Australia is turning heads. Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife officials say they found a three-eyed snake slithering across a highway.
Wildlife experts originally believed the snake may have had two separate heads that forged together, but x-rays revealed that all three working eyes were apart of one skull.
Its believed that the functional extra eye in the middle of the snake's head formed during the early stage of embryonic development, and that it was not caused by environmental factors.