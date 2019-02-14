Austrian antitrust agency opens investigation into Amazon

Weather Alert

...MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW AND FREEZING RAIN FOR CENTRAL WASHINGTON... .MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW IS EXPECTED OVER PORTIONS OF CENTRAL WASHINGTON THIS AFTERNOON AND THIS EVENING. HEAVIEST SNOWFALL IS EXPECTED OVER THE WATERVILLE PLATEAU, WENATCHEE AREA AND INTO THE EAST SLOPES OF THE NORTHERN CASCADES. FURTHER WEST WILL BE A THREAT OF FREEZING RAIN OVER PORTIONS OF THE MOSES LAKE AREA AND UPPER COLUMBIA BASIN WITH LIGHT ICING MIXED WITH SNOW MAKING FOR SLICK TRAVEL. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE TO AROUND ONE TENTH OF AN INCH EXPECTED. * WHERE...LA CROSSE, SPOKANE, CHENEY, AND DAVENPORT. * WHEN...FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PST THURSDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&